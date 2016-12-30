Advertisement
Ashley Greene is Engaged

Ron Collins Posted On 12/30/2016
Ashekey GreeneSource: People

Actress Ashley Greene is engaged.

Her boyfriend Paul Khoury proposed to the ‘Twilight’ star a week before Christmas.

Green took to Instagram to post a video from their recent trip to Bridal Veil Falls. In the clip we see Khoury get down on one knee to pop the big question.

She said the proposal made her the happiest woman alive, adding, “I can’t wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives.”

Khoury also posted a video on his social media accounts, in which he jumps for joy as his bride-to-be accepts his proposal.

In the video he promise to put a smile on her face for the rest of their lives.

“I love you more than anything and I’m excited to take this next step in life with you!,” he adds.

Greene made headlines earlier this year when her ex Joe Jonas revealed in a Reddit chat that he lost his virginity to her.

Jonas explained that he demolished his bandmates hotel room looking for a condom. They thought someone had broken in.

He later admitted to the guys he trashed the room while looking for the prophylactic.

At the time, Greene responded in Twitter saying, “Class is timeless.”

We here at Celebrity Insider wish the happy couple all the best.

Post Views: 10





