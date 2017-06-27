Ashley Graham Slams Kendall Jenner For Her Controversial Pepsi Ad – Here’s Why She’d Never Be Caught In Such a Scandal!

As you probably remember, Kendall Jenner gathered quite a lot of hate after her controversial Pepsi commercial which seemed to make light of the Black Lives Matter movement. On Sunday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live in Bravo, Ashley Graham stated that she would have never been caught in such a controversy.

‘I think my team probably would have nipped it in the bud before anything happened,’ the beauty said.

Did the plus size model diss Kendall and her team?

The scandalous ad premiered back in April and showed 22-year-old Kendall offering a can of Pepsi to a police officer during a peaceful protest.

According to reports, Ashley Graham was shocked that no one in Kendall’s corner questioned the commercial and the repercussions it could have on the model’s career beforehand.

Graham claimed that it looked like a bad idea from the start.

And yet, no one from Kendall’s team realized until it was too late and the older Jenner sister was already in hot water.

Ashley Graham stated that her own management team would have definitely taken care of it before blowing up.

But by slamming Kendall’s team only, Ashley tried to stay away from directly shading Kendall herself for agreeing to star in the Pepsi ad.

About her own career, Ashley told Andy Cohen that she is waiting for a call from Victoria’s Secret to star in their lingerie fashion shows.

She assured everyone that she’d wear the trademark wings with confidence.

What do you think of Graham shading Kendall’s management team? Would you say the model and reality TV star is also to blame?