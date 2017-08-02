Ashley Graham Is Accused Again Of Using Photoshop After She Shared ‘Sports Illustrated’ Throwback Post

To some of Ashley Graham’s fans, it is pretty obvious the fact that the plus-size model used photo editing in a recent bikini throwback post. She is being accused of using Photoshop after she posted a picture from her second Sports Illustrated shoot from earlier this year.

She shared the swimsuit pic over the weekend as her Instagram followers stated it appears either the model or SI used editing to achieve her curves.

👙☀️🏝🐚💦 A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jul 30, 2017 at 5:52am PDT

‘She’s supposed to be ‘body confident’ and flag the way for curvy models, and yet she is reposting an evidently photoshopped photo of herself without arguing against it.’

One commenter even pointed out the areas where it seems Ashley’s body has been edited.

‘You can see the lines on her butt and thighs.’

Another Instagram user attributed Graham’s defined features to the photo-editing program as they shared their thoughts on her post. ‘Photoshopped to the MAX!’

Her fans weren’t the only ones to call out the alleged Photoshop as one commenter stated it looks as if Ashley’s curves have been edited in some way.

‘Why her butt look photoshopped tho is it just me.’

Ashley posted a video on her Instagram account on Monday in which her midsection looks less defined than in the SI post.

#coachella vibin' A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Apr 14, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

She once again finds herself at the center of Photoshop drama because her followers believe that her body is edited in the image and The Daily Mail discusses the issue.

Advertisement

The magazine’s readers shared their thoughts in the comment section, and some of them defended Ashley, and other stated that it is evident that she had been edited in the photo. This is not the first time she is accused of using Photoshop, as her followers accused her again back in April when she posted a pic near a pool during Coachella.