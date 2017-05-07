Ashley Graham And Her Husband Justin Ervin Faced Racism When He First Met Her Family

Ashley Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, faced a barrage of racist remarks from the model’s family, according to an interview she conducted with Glamour magazine.

The stunning model started dating Mr. Ervin, an African-American videographer, in 2009 after they met in church and the couple was married the following year.

Much like in the horror movie Get Out, the body activist decided to take Ervin to Lincoln, Nebraska to meet her relatives and things went horribly wrong.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl told the publication that it was partly her fault that her husband had a rough introduction to her family.

Graham said her family had zero encounters with black people and it was more or less the first time they were meeting someone who is non-Caucasian.

The curvy fashionista explained: “I brought Justin home to Nebraska. Now, I should probably mention that Justin is black and that I didn’t grow up around many black people. The sum total of what I learned about African American culture in school was Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, and the Underground Railroad. This was more than my mom knew; she didn’t even see a black person in real life until she was 18 years old.”

She went on to reveal what happened when her ill-prepared grandmother was face-to-face with a black man. The senior woman decided to ignore Ervin during the family gathering – which broke Graham’s heart.

The Instagram star told the magazine: “When my grandparents met Justin, my grandmother was cordial but cold. She greeted him and immediately walked away. When it came time for them to leave, my grandparents didn’t even acknowledge him. Instead, my grandmother looked me in the eye, with Justin standing behind me, and said, “Tell that guy I said goodbye.”

Graham went on to confess that she never knew that her grandmother was so “cold and racist.”