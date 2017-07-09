Ashanti Looks Great In New Bikini Photos As Irv Gotti Apologizes For Dissing Her In The Past

Ashanti dazzled in a tiny white bikini while playing with an adorable dog.

This weekend, the stunning artist took to social media where she unveiled a series of head-turning pictures.

In the snapshots, the “What’s Luv?” singer is sporting a beautiful two-piece that showed off her killer abs and toned legs.

The talented diva is also wearing a white cap and matching sneakers because “heels stick in the grass.”

The “Coach Carter” actress has been in the entertainment business since 1989, and it appears that she is frozen in time because she has not aged.

The “John Tucker Must Die” star captioned one of the pictures: “Well………… because I didn’t wanna wear heels….. #yourstilettosarestuckinthegrass.”

The “Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)” diva received many compliments for the snaps and a few marriage proposals.

One fan said: “Damn girl you are fine asz hell…..god damnnnnn.”

Another wrote: “Yessss you baddd, marry me Ashtanti!!!!”

One person stated that Beyonce and Jay Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, will grow up to look like Ashanti.

The commenter explained: “Is it just me or does she look like an older blue ivy.”

In related Ashanti news, last week, Irv Gotti delivered a lengthy apology to her.

Gotti, who is currently on a promotional tour pushing his new critically-acclaimed BET series, “TALES,” said he will stop talking about Ashanti.

He also said he was wrong to focus on the past drama between himself and his former Murder Inc. artist.

The music mogul said in part: “I wanna let y’all know something that’s been on my mind. With me doing this press run for “Tales” and doing all these interviews. I always get kinda set up to talk about people. But GOD is blessing me so much. And we can focus on all the positive and brilliant things I am doing moving forward. If they ask me a question about BULLSH$T from the Past. I’m simply saying. I am not talking about that.”

He added: “And I wanna say I apologize to Ashanti. For any negativity, I kept alive or going. I always say that when people do wrong. They have to be strong enough to admit there wrong doings. And I am no different. I should not talk about the BULLSH%T. And I fall into the trap every time. And I am so tired of talking about my enemy. Really am. But they always wanna talk about that too. So any interviewer or radio host. All love. But y’all gonna allow me to move forward and talk about all the great shit I got coming everyone’s way. Thank You. Love.”

Do you think Ashanti will answer him?