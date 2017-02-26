Asghar Farhadi Wins Best Foreign Language At 2017 Oscars, Slams Donald Trump’s Immigration Ban In Letter

Asghar Farhadi’s actions predicted that the 2017 Oscars would turn into the President Donald Trump bashing show and he was correct.

Mr. Trump’s ears must be ringing tonight. Many celebrities slammed the president at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday in Hollywood, California.

However, it was a speech given on behalf of Iranian director Asghar Farhadi that is making headlines. Farhadi was absent from the 2017 Academy Awards because he decided to boycott the event.

The talented filmmaker’s The Salesman won Best Foreign Language Film, but he stayed in his country, and so did the stars of the movie.

He took that decision because of Trump’s attempts to ban travelers and refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering America.

While the executive order is tied up in the courts, Farhadi refused to change his mind in solidarity with those affected.

Farhadi was asked to be represented by Anousheh Ansari and Firouz Naderi, two Iranian-Americans, both of whom are experts in the field of space exploration.

Naderi, a former director at NASA, read from a statement written by Farhadi: “It’s a great honor to be receiving this valuable award for the second time. I would like to thank the members of the Academy, my crew in Iran,” and others involved in the film, The Salesman.”

Naderi continued: “I’m sorry I’m not with you tonight. My absence is out of respect for the people of my country and those of other six nations whom have been disrespected by the inhumane law that bans entry of immigrants to the U.S. Dividing the world into the ‘us’ and ‘our enemies’ categories creates fear. A deceitful justification for aggression and war. These wars prevent democracy and human rights in countries which have themselves been victims of aggression. Filmmakers can turn their cameras to capture shared human qualities and break stereotypes of various nationalities and religions. They create empathy between us and others. An empathy which we need today more than ever. Thank you on behalf of Mr. Farhadi.”

The good news is that Trump has opted not to watch the Oscars, otherwise he would have been slamming celebrities on Twitter.