As Selena Gomez Covers Time Magazine, She Is Named One Of The Women Who Are Changing The World

Time magazine has named Selena Gomez one of the women who are changing the world. She graces the cover of one of twelve Time covers as she is one of the 46 people profiled in the magazine’s FIRSTS issues.
This highlights women of various ethnicities, ages, political affiliations and sexual orientations who are changing the world.
In case you didn’t know, Selena is the first person to reach 100 million followers on Instagram. It’s no wonder that she has been reported to have a creepy stalker with such popularity.
Sometimes it's incredibly difficult to wake up every day knowing there is so much going on in the world. At times I feel selfish, I ask why, I ask how can this change? Will it actually ever change? I try to contribute my heart before anything because it can be so easy to lose the desire to have hope when sometimes all I want to be is angry. When I read about the beautiful women who wake up consciously every day to make a change, it inspires me to want to do so much more. Not really sure how I got so lucky @time but thank you for highlighting the power of what we can and will always strive to be. I believe in the goodness in the land of the living. I hope this is just the beginning of more change.
She credits her mom, Mandy Teefey, who makes her the woman she is today.
‘My mom is the kind of person who knows what hard work is,’ Selena confessed in an interview with the magazine.
‘She was still in high school when she had me. She worked multiple jobs. But she made me feel like I was capable of doing anything I wanted, maybe because she didn’t have that opportunity,’ she stated.
‘She taught me everything I know. How I’m no less but also no greater than anyone. How when people come at you with their worst, you should come at them with your best.’
During the interview, Selena also states that ‘it’s already difficult to get up every day and just feel good about yourself without seeing the highlights of everyone else’s life. That’s why I like being vulnerable with my fans on social media. I like that they have seen my mistakes. I try to use that as a way to connect with them. That is all I can do. I hope that they know that strength doesn’t mean that you have to put on a facade. Strength is being vulnerable.’
Selena has also posted on her Instagram account the cover where she is looking beaming in a black-and-red outfit.
