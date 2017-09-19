As Kevin Hart Faces A Sex Scandal, Snoop Dogg Has A Confusing Photo To Explain His Wife Shante Taylor Broadus

Like Kevin Hart, rapper Snoop Dogg has been caught in a compromising position with a woman.

Will there be an apology coming soon? Will his wife, Shante Taylor Broadus, react to this brewing scandal?

This week, a picture surfaced online showing the “What’s My Name?” artist sharing a hug with a woman in a bathing suit.

In the snapshot, the married uncle Snoop is biting his lips, and his hands appear to be on the woman’s butt.

The picture went viral, and even fans of the “Gin & Juice” singer called him out for what they deemed as an inappropriate action.

One said: “He’s too close!!”

Another added: “Fck what we think. What does his wife say? That’s who really matters.”

While a third supporter defended the iconic Long Beach artist.

The person said: “His wife looks at their relationship as a business endeavor, and they both know how to keep their problems private. He knows that she ain’t going anywhere and keeps making that to keep her quiet. And also they have young adult children that just left the nest, so they’ve been doing this for a while and know how to keep everything kosher. The money will make some females stick around because of females security.”

Snoop and his wife are high school sweethearts, and the pair has been married for nearly 20 years.

However, like many other couples, they have had their share of drama.

Snoop has a love child named Julian Broadus with his former high school fling, Laurie Holmond.

After cheating on his spouse, he filed for divorce in 2004 after seven years of marriage. They renewed their wedding vows in 2008.

The rapper once told MTV that he regretted cheating on her and added: “I cheated on her. That’s the worst thing you could possibly do – lose somebody’s trust who really loves you. Probably my best one (orgasm) was the first time I made love to my wife. It was in this little cheap-ass hotel in North Long Beach.”

He went on to say: “She made me wait a whole year. That’s why I love her so much. I understand that I need my wife and my kids in my life — so I threw the papers away. I don’t want to get a divorce.”

MHMS Debate: Is #SnoopDogg wrong for this pic even though he's married?!? #MaddHattaMorningShow 👍 or 👎

Shante also took the time to reveal why she decided to remarry Snoop by saying: “We are used to one another. I mean, it sucks that his job requires him to be gone a lot, but I would prefer that than my husband here all the time broke and in my face. [laughter] So, it works out. We are older now, and I know that he is not going anywhere, I am not going anywhere. We are here.”

What are your thoughts on the photo?