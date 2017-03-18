Artie Lange Arrested For Possessing Heroin And Cocaine!

According to reports, former Howard Stern Show star Artie Lange has recently been busted for heroin and cocaine possession!

On Sunday, March 12, 2017, the radio star was caught by the Hoboken Police Department hiding drugs in the garage of his home!

A spokesperson for the police released the following statement about the disgraced star:

“Officers responded to the area of 14th Street and Shipyard Lane [where Lange lives] on a report of someone attempting to enter a vehicle that was parked inside the garage.”

When one officer arrived at the residence, he was able to spot the illegal substances in the man’s car!

“Officer Zeszotarski was able to observe what appeared to be suspected heroin and cocaine inside the vehicle.”

Furthermore, the spokesperson revealed that “A male later identified as the defendant approached the officers and confirmed it was his vehicle….”

When Lange was finally searched, the policemen came to the conclusion that the radio star was in the possession of quite a large quantity of what they believed to be heroin and cocaine.

“A search of his person also revealed several more bags of suspected heroin along with cocaine.”

As fans may already know, Lange has attempted suicide in 2010 and afterward, he claimed that he felt “abandoned” by Stern.

The man took to social media to talk about the arrest and wrote a tell-all about his struggles with addiction.

“I wish I could tell u how my story ends. I hope it’s being old & smiling cuz of unique memories. But I’m such a flawed person guys. Tryin!” Lange tweeted yesterday.

