Arrow Star Tyler Ritter Announces The Birth Of His First Child

The star of Arrow, Tyler Ritter, and his wife, Leila Parma, have officially welcomed their first child into the world! The 32-year-old performer announced the birth of his first son, Benjamin Parma Ritter, via Instagram on Sunday.

In his post, he wrote, “it’s a new dawn, it’s a new day. It’s a new life. He’s Benjamin Parma Ritter. And we’re feeling good.”

The baby boy is the first and only grandson of the late comedy legend, John Ritter, who is survived by his four children, Tyler, Jason, Stella, and Carly Ritter.

Three years after the death of his father, Tyler married the Argentinian film director all the way back in 2007.

Despite his tragic loss, Tyler and his wife are happy and super excited about their new family!

Last week, the soon-to-be-father posted a happy birthday message to his lady love, showing the couple relaxing on the beach.

He captioned the post saying, “Feliz cumpleanos to the love of my life. We have a lucky muchacho on the way who has the fortune of calling you his “mama”, but he’s waiting it out so this day can be all yours!”

In case you don’t know about John Ritter’s legendary status, Tyler’s father was most known for the show, Three’s Company, and as the overprotective father in 8 Simple Rules, but he died in 2003.

In 2016, the actor revealed to Entertainment Tonight about the loss of his father.

“I was just in survival mode. I studied and tried not to think about it, but that didn’t work. It came back violently and forced me to deal with it. Now, I have moments where I’m at peace with it and moments where it’ll creep up and hit me, but I have tools to deal with that, whereas I used to push everything away.” We think John would be proud of his son today!