Arnold Schwarzenegger Slams Donald Trump For Low Approval Ratings!

Todd Malm Posted On 03/21/2017
Arnold At The Winter Press Tour in 2014Source: CargoCollective.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Donald Trump have had an ongoing feud for the past couple of months now. It all started when Trump pointed out how bad Schwarzenegger was as the new celebrity apprentice and how he hardly measured up to Trump as the star of the show.

It looks like the two are at it again, except this time Arnold has the upper hand. Arnold slammed Trump in a vicious Twitter video posted today.

The former governor who is 69-years-old shared the video after a new Gallup poll exposed the Donalds astonishingly low approval ratings at 37%.

According to CNN, Barack Obama after two months of his presidency had an approval rating of 76% in February of 2009 while Trump is at an all-time low of 37%.

In the Twitter post, Schwarzenegger can be heard criticizing Trump for a new policy which is to be implemented soon. The celebrity was referring to Trump’s recent budget proposal which would eliminate funding for programs like the National Endowment For Art and the Meals On Wheels program which gives out food for the homeless.

Arnold included a link in his tweet to the website for a non-profit organization which helps children from low-income families succeed in school and life in general.

Schwarzenegger and Donald have been bantering with each other on Twitter for about a month now. Trump had previously claimed the actor was let go from his gig as a host on The Celebrity Apprentice for his “pathetic ratings” while Schwarzenegger said he left the show because of “baggage.”

The ratings for The Celebrity Apprentice were down almost 42% from Trump’s final season with the show.

Trump famously hosted the show from 2004 until 2015 and is still onboard as an executive producer. One might wonder how a person serves as an executive producer on a show where one of his rivals is the host.

