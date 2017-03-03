Arnold Schwarzenegger Leaves ‘Celebrity Apprentice,’ Will Ivanka Trump Get Hired?

Arnold Schwarzenegger said hasta la vista, baby, to NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” and is blaming Donald Trump for his exit.

Advertisement

The question on everyone’s mind is – will Ivanka Trump replace Mr. Schwarzenegger on the next season of “Celebrity Apprentice?”

On Friday afternoon, the former governor of California did an interview where he explained that while he was happy to host the reality series, he can and will not be part of the project because Donald Trump has ruined it for his successors.

In the interview with Empire, the Republican politician said that for the past 14 seasons of “Celebrity Apprentice,” the name Donald Trump was associated with the program either as the primary host, a producer, or as both.

According to “The Running Man” star, some of Trump’s past comments and his policies (the Muslim ban, his reversal of Obama’s transgender rule, and mass deportation) have turned viewers off, and they have stopped watching the show.

The former professional bodybuilder confessed even if he was begged to return as host, he would not do it.

The Governator, who feuded with Trump while the show was on the air, shared: “Even if asked [to do host again] I would decline. When people found out that Trump was still involved as executive producer and was still receiving money from the show, then half the people [started] boycotting it.”

The “Jayne Mansfield Story” star went on to add: “It’s not about the show. Everyone I ran into came up to me and said “I love the show… but I turned it off because as soon as I read Trump’s name I’m outta there!”‘

Schwarzenegger concluded with: “With Trump being involved in the show, people have a bad taste and don’t want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor or in any other way support the show. It’s a very divisive period now and I think this show got caught up in all that division.”

NBC has not yet renewed “Celebrity Apprentice” for a 16th season after the show saw its ratings take a hit going from 6 million eyeballs to 4 million.

Several mega sponsors have declined to renew their contracts with the show.

Advertisement

Rumors claimed that Ivanka Trump might replace Schwarzenegger.