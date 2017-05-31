FREE NEWSLETTER
Trending
Home » Lifestyle

Ariel Winter Reveals Her Troubled Past – The Actress Used To Have “Full-Scale Meltdowns”

Todd Malm Posted On 05/31/2017
Ariel WinterSource: Independent.co.uk

Ariel Winter admitted there are moments in her life when she doubts how good-looking she actually is. The 19-year-old actress is well known for speaking out on behalf of the body positivity movement. Ariel claimed that although she can accept herself, the young girl has moments where it’s hard to be positive.

The Modern Family actress revealed, “Because I am honest about my insecurities, people think I am 100 percent positive about my body all the time, but I am not.”

The 19-year-old added, “I get really comfortable, too. But I just remind myself that this is the body I was given. This is who I am.”

Here’s a little-known fact for all of the Winter fans out there: Ariel underwent breast reduction surgery in 2015.

Not a lot of her fans know this, but the surgery played a huge role in her body image.

The actress said she now “feels comfortable in a bathing suit,” and no longer cares what people think about her.

Winter continued, “when I got breast reduction it helped me feel so much better about my body.”

However, that wasn’t always the case revealed the cover girl.

Apparently, she “used to have full-scale meltdowns,” in stores when she was trying on bathing suits because of her inability to find something to wear.

It took its toll on her self-esteem.

The petite brunette, who played Sofia The First in a Disney film, said one of her best friends is super tall and skinny and she doesn’t get the same backlash, even when they wear similar clothes.

Ariel has a lot of social media haters and sometimes it can bring her down but she is learning to be stronger. Nevertheless, she just tries not to care anymore about her critics and does what she wants, “scars and all.”

