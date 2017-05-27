FREE NEWSLETTER
Ariel Winter Dissed Fan Who Accused Her Of Photoshopping Picture Then Goes On Vacation With Boyfriend Levi Meaden

Mel Walker Posted On 05/27/2017
Ariel Winter Levi Meaden VacationNY Daily News

Ariel Winter has had a very eventful week, and it seems that there is no stopping for this train. It all started with a Photoshop scandal that lasted way longer than people could have predicted.

The 19-year-old Modern Family actress had posted a picture on Instagram. In it, she had appeared a little skinnier than her usual self.

A commenter did not miss the alleged “differences” and decided to call her out on it. This is something Winter did not appreciate so she hit back in an epic way.

The young television star wrote: “This is the real me. I don’t Photoshop my photos. People look different at different angles.”

Most fans rushed to her defense saying that people on social media are often very rude. They also encouraged Winter not to leave the haters get the best of her.

It is hard to tell if those words made her feel more emboldened to post “interesting” photos, but she persisted. This is definitely the fight of her generation.

Winter shared an image of herself while on vacation with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden. The talented teenager wore a bikini thong that was barely there, and they posed from an angle that exposed her derriere.

Some devices could not handle all of this heat and broke after the image was uploaded to Instagram.

A few commenters find all of this a bit too much and say that she is just trying to grab attention.

Others insist that it is the price to pay when young people have to grow up in front of the cameras and the public eye.

In the caption, Winter wrote: “Had the best time in Vancouver with my babe, but also with amazing new friends. Super lucky. Also… those wreck beach stairs though!”

The actress seems to be having fun, and she wants to take her followers on this journey with her, whether they are asking for it or not.

