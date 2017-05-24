FREE NEWSLETTER
Ariel Winter Copies Kylie Jenner’s Look And She Is Annoyed By It – Actress Is In Love With Her Style

Mel Walker Posted On 05/24/2017
Kylie Jenner Ariel Winter Fashionwww.etonline.com

Ariel Winter, 19, is a big fan of Kylie Jenner, also 19, and she is not ashamed to say it. However, the fandom might have had some unintended consequences.

Lately, some people have noticed that the two young women seem to have the same taste in fashion. Jenner, a trailblazer when it comes to style, is said to be annoyed by the similarities.

A person from the Kardashian-Jenner orbit has come out to give more details about the situation.

The insider shared: “Kylie [Jenner] is kind of flattered by it, but at the same time she is a little irritated. She is very proud of her unique style, and it annoys her that Ariel is constantly stealing her look, Kylie wishes that she would develop her own style instead of copying hers.”

People close to the Modern Family actress have not wasted time to respond to the reports and express Winter’s admiration for the reality television star.

It was a shrewd move to diffuse any impression of a feud between the two ladies.

The source from Winter’s camp stated: “[Ariel is] proud of her body and she wants to flaunt it. Ariel is totally in love with Kylie Jenner—her style and how she presents herself. She thinks Kylie is an amazing role model and a smart, successful woman. Ariel loves all of the Kardashians, but especially Kylie. She totally looks up to her as an inspiration and a fashion maven. She thinks Kylie is absolutely gorgeous and the perfect looking woman. Ariel wants to show the world that she is a grown up now, that she is a sexy woman.”

All of this comes at a time when the actress is dealing with haters who have accused of Photoshopping some of her images on social media.

Winter hit the critics back in an epic way by saying that she is very proud of her body.

