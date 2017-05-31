Ariel Winter Claims Breast Reduction Made Her Feel More Comfortable In A Bikini – ‘This Is Who I Am,’ She Says

Ariel Winter grew up in the public eye while working on the ABC hit comedy show Modern Family.

As she turned into an elegant young woman with a lot of presence on social media she has had to deal with a few haters and body shamers.

The criticism is constant and comes from the different sources and reasons. For example, she was accused of biting Kylie Jenner’s style.

She dealt with this one head-on and had people in her camp reveal in the media that she is a big fan of the reality television star. In a way, she was just showing appreciation by being inspired by her sense of style.

A fan recently accused her of Photoshopping pictures on Instagram, and her brutal response went viral. She told the person that the photo was the real deal and they had to accept it.

In a new interview with Refinery29 that was published Wednesday, she goes deeper in explaining why she is not afraid to flaunt her body no matter what people say.

In the past few years, Winter had to deal with her self-esteem issues, and after her 2015 breast reduction surgery, she began a remarkable journey that led her to a better place and where she is today.

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman actress explained: “Before then, I did not feel like myself, and everyone was so focused on my cleavage, so when I got the breast reduction it helped me feel so much better about my body. I used to have full-scale meltdowns in bathing suit shops because there was nothing I could find to wear. I always felt like crap about myself. It is gotten a little better, but it is still definitely hard. Like, my best friend, she is super tall and skinny, and she will wear the same bathing suit as me, but people will automatically look at me and call me out as a slut or write headlines about ‘Ariel Winter’s cleavage.’ Meanwhile, they look at her like, ‘Oh she looks so cute!’ But I have learned to not care about that as much. I am comfortable in a bathing suit, scars and all.”

Fans are applauding her honesty and encouraging her to remain true to herself.