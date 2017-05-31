FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kandi burruss kylie jenner ariel winter sofia richie kim richards khloe kardashian bethenny frankel t.i. ariana grande chris brown mike shay blac chyna bella thorne rob kardashian Chloe Bartoli bella hadid Gregg Sulkin abby lee miller angelina jolie Ella Ross floyd mayweather
Home » Entertainment

Ariel Winter Claims Breast Reduction Made Her Feel More Comfortable In A Bikini – ‘This Is Who I Am,’ She Says

Mel Walker Posted On 05/31/2017
0
130 Views
0


Ariel Winter Breast Reduction Beach BodyPopCulture.com

Ariel Winter grew up in the public eye while working on the ABC hit comedy show Modern Family.

As she turned into an elegant young woman with a lot of presence on social media she has had to deal with a few haters and body shamers.

The criticism is constant and comes from the different sources and reasons. For example, she was accused of biting Kylie Jenner’s style.

She dealt with this one head-on and had people in her camp reveal in the media that she is a big fan of the reality television star. In a way, she was just showing appreciation by being inspired by her sense of style.

A fan recently accused her of Photoshopping pictures on Instagram, and her brutal response went viral. She told the person that the photo was the real deal and they had to accept it.

Happy #MemorialDay 🌊

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

In a new interview with Refinery29 that was published Wednesday, she goes deeper in explaining why she is not afraid to flaunt her body no matter what people say.

In the past few years, Winter had to deal with her self-esteem issues, and after her 2015 breast reduction surgery, she began a remarkable journey that led her to a better place and where she is today.

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman actress explained: “Before then, I did not feel like myself, and everyone was so focused on my cleavage, so when I got the breast reduction it helped me feel so much better about my body. I used to have full-scale meltdowns in bathing suit shops because there was nothing I could find to wear. I always felt like crap about myself. It is gotten a little better, but it is still definitely hard. Like, my best friend, she is super tall and skinny, and she will wear the same bathing suit as me, but people will automatically look at me and call me out as a slut or write headlines about ‘Ariel Winter’s cleavage.’ Meanwhile, they look at her like, ‘Oh she looks so cute!’ But I have learned to not care about that as much. I am comfortable in a bathing suit, scars and all.”

Advertisement

Fans are applauding her honesty and encouraging her to remain true to herself.

Post Views: 130

Read more about ariel winter

Advertisement

You may also like
Ariel Winter Reveals Her Troubled Past – The Actress Used To Have “Full-Scale Meltdowns”
05/31/2017
Ariel Winter Dissed Fan Who Accused Her Of Photoshopping Picture Then Goes On Vacation With Boyfriend Levi Meaden
05/27/2017
Ariel Winter Copies Kylie Jenner’s Look And She Is Annoyed By It – Actress Is In Love With Her Style
05/24/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *