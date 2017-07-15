Ariel Winter Asks Body Shamers To Leave Young Women Alone After They Accused Her Of Squeezing Into Tight Shorts

Here we go again, Modern Family actress Ariel Winter, 19, posts a photo on social media in which she is showing a lot of skin, and drama ensues.

The haters never sleep when it comes to this young woman and her choices in fashion. They are often vicious, but she is not afraid to take them head-on.

This time, Winter was slammed for sporting booty-shorts and a lacy top. Since the shorts appeared tight, the body-shamers said she squeezed herself into them.

Half of the Internet seems to believe that Winter is not good at picking outfits that fit her correctly.

First #stampede with the lovely Meaden family 💖 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jul 9, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

She did not hold back in her response, the television star wrote on Twitter: “Pretty annoyed about the focus on the fact that I wear shorts, and the commentary that I’m ‘squeezing’ into them or the idea that it’s not okay for me to wear shorts. It’s SUMMER. Get over it. It’s hot; I’m obviously going to be wearing minimal clothes.”

The sitcom sensation went on to add: “Also, I’m not ‘squeezing’ into anything. My shorts fit me, and everything I’m doing is just fine. Please leave young women alone. We’re just living our lives. It’s really troubling that we even have to deal with this kind of stuff nowadays. Please stop criticizing everything everyone does!!!!!”

In May, she had a similar rant that went viral. At the time, she told Refinery: “I went through a lot of hate online, so I tried to change myself for a really long time. But people just kept hating on me no matter what I did. I decided that instead of pleasing these other people, I will just spend that time pleasing myself. Those people are going to be rude to me regardless of what I do, so I should just try and be happy with what I am.”

❤️ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jun 25, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

While she is in different lane compared to the image that people have of her because of her hit comedy show, Winter deserves room to make her choices and grow.

Advertisement

Some commenters suggested that she turns her accounts on private for certain posts so she can avoid the critics.