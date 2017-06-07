Ariel Winter And Her Mother Chrisoula ‘Chrystal’ Workman Are Now Going At It Over Her Racy Pictures

Ariel Winter has been on a quest lately to live her life how she sees fit. The talented Modern Family actress, who is only 19 years old, likes to wear revealing clothes wherever she goes.

If it is the red carpet or the beach, it makes no different; Winter will opt for something that leaves little to the imagination.

Some people love Winter’s attitude and confidence, but others are puzzled by her fashion choices.

Naysayers believe that her decision to emulate and compete in the style arena with reality television stars like Kylie Jenner might be hurting her career.

Despite the noise, the young woman is not changing her ways. Winter wants fans and haters to accept her for the person that she is and not the one that they want her to be.

Her estranged mother, Chrisoula “Chrystal” Workman, joined the critics this week in an interview with In Touch Weekly and stated that her daughter does not need to do all of this to get noticed.

The mom, who battled her daughter in court over her emancipation until May 2015, explained: “She needs to grow up. I would tell her to dress properly, be the beautiful person she is. I feel sad that she feels the need to expose herself when it is not necessary. Ariel is smart, beautiful and talented. She is a legitimate actress. She does not need to do this. She is beautiful with her clothes on.”

Chrystal also defended herself against claims that she oversexualized her child at a very young age. She said: “I would not do that.”

Sources close to the actress are responding to the mother, and it is not very pretty.

An insider shared: “Ariel is again upset by her mother’s behavior. Ariel has moved on from her relationship with her mom and is hurt that her mom cannot do the same. Ariel wishes she had a mom who would respect her privacy, give her space to make her own decisions in life, and not attack her in public. Ariel gets enough criticism about how she chooses to dress from social media, and the last thing she needs is for her mother to come after her too. Ariel does not want to dress like everyone else and wishes her mom would keep her name out of her mouth about it. She feels good about her body, her self-image and will continue to wear whatever she wants. Ariel will not let her mother control or influence her decisions.”

Online commenters say that it is time for the mother to move on with her life and Winter does not need her approval.