Arianne Zucker Leaves ‘Days Of Our Lives’ After 20 Years

After almost 20 years as cast on one of the oldest American soap operas, Arianne Zucker has shaken the long term fans by announcing her decision to leave the show.

As the audience of the famous novella may already know, Arianne plays Nicole, a character that can be defined as a bad girl. However, there might not be a Nicole in April when Zucker’s contract expires. Of course, she has the possibility to renew her contract but despite that, the actress opted to not return to Salem and move on from the soap opera she dedicated two decades to.

Recently, Zucker opened up about her decision to quit the show, telling Soap Opera Digest that she has been thinking about it for quite a while.

“Two years ago, I was contemplating making the shift.”

Furthermore, the actress admitted that although it may seem strange for the outsiders that she would leave a stable job in Hollywood, her explanation remained ambiguous, saying that she just felt like it was time to move on from her role on the show.

The actress is very well aware that she was very lucky to have such an opportunity that many aspiring actresses can only dream of but her decision is still final.

“I know there are a thousand girls who would take my job in a second, for me, it is my time to go,” she stated.

Zucker also found love as well as heartbreak on the set of Days of Our Lives. She married her co-star, Kyle Lowder back in 2002 but announced their divorce in 2014.

They have one child together.

