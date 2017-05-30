Ariana Grande’s Manchester Benefit Concert Will Recruit Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and Many More!

Ariana Grande is back and better than ever! The singer is returning to Manchester, England for a benefit concert on June 4th to raise money for the victims of the tragic terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena.

It’s titled “One Love Manchester,” and will bring the likes of Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Niall Thoran, Katy Perry, Take That, Usher, and Pharrell Williams.

Tickets for the mega-event are scheduled to go on sale on the 1st of June, Thursday, and fans who were at the concert on the 22nd of May will be able to register for free tickets to attend the benefit show.

If you can’t attend the benefit, don’t worry because the show will be broadcasted on BBC Television, as well as on BBC Radio and Capital Radio Networks.

For people in front of their laptops or computer, the fundraiser will be streamed worldwide by a digital communications company, but the details on the identity of the firm haven’t been revealed yet.

It’s a sure thing that the concert will garner a huge crowd and raise a lot of funds for the victims of the attack.

The proceeds from the concert will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund which is set up by the Manchester City Council.

The money will support those who were injured or the families of those killed during the concert last week. As CI readers know, Ariana was super upset by the tragic loss of her fans.

In a statement released by Grande shortly after the tragic event, she said, “We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win…Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before. Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy.”