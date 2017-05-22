Ariana Grande’s Concert Ended Abruptly After Explosions – 19 People Are Dead And 50 Are Injured

Police confirmed that concertgoers died after there were explosions within the Manchester Arena. Thousands of fans rushed out of the concert after they heard a loud bang. People on social media said they heard a “massive bang” before screaming crowds rushed out of the venue with the police confirming the explosion in the foyer area.

Bomb squads were called to the scene, and Greater Manchester Police said Emergency Services responded to reports of a blast at the Arena and there were several confirmed fatalities and several others hurt.

The statement said that people should avoid the area as first-responders tend to the scene. Details of the reported casualties would be available soon.

British Transport Police confirmed the blast occurred at 10:30 pm.

Several pictures and video footage showed people leaving the 21,000 capacity arena as pedestrians tried to help the victims of the blast.

Reports by the National Health Service of Britain said the injuries are consistent with a “nail bomb” although they are unsure as of now.

Social media users reported seeing several arrests around Manchester, but the police have not confirmed if the arrests were related to the incident.

A 17-year-old student named Courtney Spencer said it happened in front of her and her friends and they had no idea what happened.

It could’ve been a gun or an explosion according to the young girl.

She added that they just grabbed each other and got away as quickly as they could. 33-year-old Chris Parker said he was walking through the station towards the box office of the venue when he heard the explosion go off.

As of this moment, at least 19 people are confirmed dead and at least 50 are injured. Is it possible the explosions were part of a terrorist attack or was it faulty mechanism backstage? Stay tuned for more information.