Ariana Grande Visits Injured Fans At The Hospital

It is no secret that Ariana Grande was deeply marked by the Manchester concert bombing, and now, the singer decided to visit some of the survivors in the hospital. It has been confirmed that Grande was at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital yesterday, Friday, June 2.

Shortly after her visit, Ariana took to social media to share a touching picture of herself with a young fan.

She simply captioned the snap with a heart emoji, words futile.

💛 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 2, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

At first, a rep for the hospital claimed it was a private visit, but it looks like the star decided to visit more than just one patient.

Shortly after Ariana shared the first photo on Instagram, more patients posted their own photos with the star.

The singer wore an oversized green bomber jacket and her signature thigh-high boots as she visited as many fans hurt by the terrorist attack as she could and also face timed others.

Ariana Grande visitou Hoje fãs que ainda estão no hospital por causa do atentado de Manchester! pic.twitter.com/kzM0j0IQBP — News Arianator BR (@News_arianator) June 2, 2017

I got to meet my queen today❤❤love you @ArianaGrande💖💖xxxxxx pic.twitter.com/xTymQaRoN2 — jaden farrell mann (@dustyblu10) June 2, 2017

Além de visitar alguns fãs no hospital, Ariana também fez FaceTime com outros que também foram vítimas do atentado! 😱 pic.twitter.com/IiVb2uuDyl — News Arianator BR (@News_arianator) June 2, 2017

The 23-year-old Ariana also posed for pictures with some of the hospital nurses as well.

Ariana Grande e algumas enfermeiras no hospital onde alguns arianators ainda estão, por causa do atentado em Manchester! pic.twitter.com/1OA1VEglN1 — News Arianator BR (@News_arianator) June 2, 2017

Ariana Grande was spotted at Stansted Airport on Friday with her parents and boyfriend, Mac Miller.

This is her first time back to England after the terrifying bombing at her Manchester concert that killed 22 people and injured other 59.

On Sunday, the star is set to take the stage once again alongside stars like Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus for her One Love Manchester benefit concert for Red Cross’ Manchester Emergency Fund.

The Universal Music Group will also be donating to help those affected by the tragedy.

‘The Universal Music Group global family is proud to stand with Ariana Grande, and its other performing artists in their support for the victims and families affected by the Manchester attack with a combined donation of $500,000 to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund,’ a statement reads.