Ariana Grande Sparks Engagement Rumors With Huge Sparkler At One Love Manchester Concert

23-year-old Ariana and boyfriend Mac Miller were able to perform together at her One Love Manchester benefit gig, but people were more shocked by the big stone on her finger. Is the singer engaged?

The pair performed duets of The Way and Dang, and the audience was very excited to see the real life couple collab as well.

Source: radaronline.com

But the big engagement ring took central stage as fans took to social media wondering if 25-year-old Mac has popped the big question.

Source: radaronline.com

Scooter Brawn revealed that Ariana couldn’t live with herself if she did not do something following the tragic bombing at her previous Manchester concert.

One Love Manchester was organized by the singer to raise money for the victims of the terrorist attack.

‘When you look into the audience at my shows, you see a beautiful, diverse, pure, happy crowd. Thousands of people, incredibly different, all there for the same reason, music. Music is something that everyone on Earth can share. Music’s meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So that’s what it will continue to do for us,’ Ariana stated.

Even after the latest attacks, Ariana and Scooter Braun went against the speculations that the benefit concert would get canceled and stated that they felt a sense of responsibility to the survivors to bring back hope in the form of music.

The fans who attended the tragic concert on May 22 were allowed to apply for free tickets.

What do you think about Ariana’s big sparkler? Do you believe she and her rapper boyfriend are planning to tie the knot soon?