Ariana Grande Scheduled To Become The First Honorary Citizen Of Manchester

Ariana Grande may be from the USA, but British politicians don’t care. The city of Manchester is considering the possibility of opening its arms to her for forever.

The four-time Grammy nominee will become the first honorary citizen of Manchester after she held the One Love Manchester concert following the deadly Arena attack, where 22 were killed, and around 60 were injured.

As reported by the British Newspaper, The Guardian, “Manchester town hall officials have announced plans to recognize the selfless acts of all the people who helped victims of the bombing in their time of need.

Honoring Grande is a part of a bigger idea where officials are seeking to commemorate individuals who have contributed to the city in a significant way.

They said, “this seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognize those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city.”

The officials, when referring to the way individuals helped out the Manchester cause, continued, “Ariana Grande exemplified this response. I think many people would already consider her an honorary Mancunian and we would be delighted, if the council approves the proposal, to make it official.”

Before her performance at the benefit concert which included several A-list performances, Grande even went to the hospital to visit some of the victims of the attack.

It was reported earlier in the month that the young singer had spent days in bed crying after hearing the news.

However, she came back strong and gave a stellar performance at the festival where 60,000 fans filled the stadium.

In a message after the assault, she claimed music is something that we can all use to heal.

“Music is meant to heal us and bring us together; to make us happy. So that is what it will continue to do for us.”

Advertisement

Her statement went on to say that she would continue to honor the lost ones, their loved ones, her fans, and everyone who was affected by the tragedy. They will be on her mind every day and will think of them for the rest of her life.