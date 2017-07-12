Ariana Grande Named Honorary Citizen Of Manchester Today Following Her One Love Manchester Benefit Efforts!

Ariana Grande’s efforts after the tragic Manchester concert bombing have been recognized in the most official way possible. Reports say the 23-year-old singer was made an honorary citizen after a unanimous vote by the city council today, Wednesday, June 12.

Fans may already be aware that Grande has been receiving praises for her contribution in helping the survivors of the shocking explosion following her concert on May 22.

The terrorist attack killed 22 youngsters and injured more than 250!

Following the tragedy, the artist organized the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

The huge event managed to raise more than $13 million for the people affected by the attack.

Council leader Sir Richard Leese praised Ariana for her initiative and bravery, calling her ‘a young American woman’ for whom it would’ve been understandable if she never wanted to see the place of the tragedy again.

‘But no. Instead she, as an artist, a performer, was determined that she’d not perform again until she had returned to Manchester to perform. In doing so, she brought comfort to thousands, raised millions for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund and became the first patron of that fund. And that is why I propose that Ariana Grande is made the first honorary citizen of the city of Manchester,’ Sir Richard Leese stated.

For many of the singer’s fans, it felt like the tragedy strengthened the bond between them and the artist.

It was a sad reminder that life could be short, youth painful and that music has the power to heal.

Advertisement

Are you happy Ariana Grande is getting the recognition she deserves for her efforts?