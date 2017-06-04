FREE NEWSLETTER
Ariana Grande Delivers A Touching Performance At The Manchester Benefit Concert

Bridget Hill Posted On 06/04/2017
Ariana GrandeSource: ManchesterEveningNews.com

Ariana Grande is back and better than ever. The singer made an extravagant appearance at the One Love Manchester benefit concert at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England, Sunday, June 4th.

The 23-year-old songstress was in tears by the end of her performance that was broadcast live across fifty countries to raise money for the victims of the Manchester bombing.

Scooter Braun – the man who found Justin Bieber and currently manages Grande – introduced the ‘Dangerous Woman’ singer before she went on to sing her songs, ‘Be Alright’ and ‘Break Free.’

The sold-out crowd cheered, and Ariana said, ‘One Love Manchester, let’s go! We love you so much,’ before she started to cry and covered her face with her hands.

Not long after, she returned to the stage to perform alongside Victoria Monét and The Black Eyed Peas.

It wasn’t just Ariana, Victoria, and the BEP performing, at the beginning of the evening, Pharrell Williams, Robbie Williams, and Miley Cyrus delivered heartfelt performances in tribute to the 22 people that were killed and the dozens injured during the terrorist attack.

Katy Perry, as well as Justin Bieber, performed later in the show.

In light of the attacks in London, many fans were worried about their safety at the concert, and Braun assured concertgoers that ‘the security of all those attending is the highest priority.’

After the terror in London on Saturday night, Scooter released a statement saying, ‘Today’s One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue but will do so with greater purpose. We must not be afraid, and in tribute to all those affected her and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly.’

