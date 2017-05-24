Ariana Grande Cancels The Rest Of Her “Dangerous Woman” Tour

After the terrible explosion at the Manchester Arena, Ariana Grande announced that she would be postponing the rest of her Dangerous Woman Tour dates. Grande’s management confirmed the news in a statement saying they needed to pay their “proper respects” to the victims.

Grande’s team went on to say the lifestyle of western nations is under attack again but we will “overcome this together.”

The statement explained that the world should continue to support the city of Manchester as well as the families of the victims who were subjected to the acts “of cowardice and violence.”

As CI readers know, a suicide bomber attacked the Manchester Arena where Ariana was performing and killed 22 people and injured more than 59.

Grande’s tour was scheduled to travel all around Europe until June 17th – where the singer would perform in Turin at the Pala Alpitour.

Afterward, she was expected to play in Latin America as well as in Asia.

Ryan Seacrest – on Live With Kelly and Ryan – revealed that because of his second job traveling around to pop concerts in the United States, he has met Ariana’s family and management and has been friends with them for a long time.

The former host of American Idol said he spoke to Grande’s management team since the Manchester attacks and her manager said Ariana was “absolutely devastated” to hear the news.

Apparently, the young singer spent the last two days crying in her bed and dealing with the tragic loss.

Seacrest went on to say that one of the worst factors of the attack was the fact that it targeted mostly children and young teenagers. Not long after Ariana left the United Kingdom, she was photographed getting off the plane in Florida where she was reunited with her boyfriend Mac Miller, who is an American rapper.