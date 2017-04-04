FREE NEWSLETTER
Ariana Grande And Kim Kardashian Share Cute Moment With North West At Concert Backstage Amid Kourtney Surrogacy Talks

Mel Walker Posted On 04/04/2017
Kim Kardashian Arianna Grande North WestInstagram

Ariana Grande shared a special and even adorable moment with Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, backstage at her recent concert and the photo has gone viral with over one million views.

Friday night, Kanye West’s wife took little North, also known as Nori, to enjoy Miss Grande’s concert at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

The picture features Grande getting her makeup done as she holds Nori and sticks out her tongue while Kardashian who is wearing a khaki bomber jacket shows too much cleavage as she is taking the photo.

Of course, she is getting slammed because Grande’s show and some of her lyrics are for a more mature audience. Many have pointed to the fact that the three-year-old child should have been at home watching Sprout or PBS Kids.

The doughnut-loving petite diva with the epic vocal cords is currently on the North American leg of her Dangerous Woman Tour.

Mrs. Kardashian is also making headlines for the surprising and private revelations she made in the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians where she confessed that after several failed surgeries, she will have to turn to a surrogate to have more children.

Moreover, now an insider has come out to say that Mrs. West has asked her older sister, Kourtney, to be her surrogate and she has agreed.

Tennis Time 🎾

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

In last week’s installment, the mom of two said: “So there’s a complication with my bladder I had to have a catheter. It’s super painful and frustrating.”

She added: “After everything I went through, the surgery and it wasn’t successful and didn’t do anything. Kanye was really nervous about the surgery… but I know he would want to have more kids. I feel like surrogacy is the only option for me. Whatever is meant to be will be.”

What are your thoughts on Kourtney becoming a surrogate for Kim and Kanye West?

Phylise webb
05/22/2017 at 6:53 pm
That’s LOVE… Sisters


