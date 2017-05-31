Ariana Grande And Her Boyfriend Mac Miller Get Closer After The Manchester Attack

The devastated Ariana Grande has been leaning on the support her protective boyfriend, Mac Miller, provided her since the Manchester attack. She has been really shaken up since the terrorist bombing after her concert from Manchester, England on 22 May.

Aside from her family the most important help is given to her be her boyfriend who has not left her side at all since she arrived back in the US.

The rapper has even pulled out of all his musical gigs to comfort his distressed girlfriend.

“Mac has been an absolute rock for Ariana during these her darkest and most challenging days. She has been completely shaken by the horrible tragedy that has happened at her concert and has been unable to sleep without having nightmares about the incident,” according to an insider close to the couple.

“Mac has not left her side, holding her at night, helping her fight back the tears,” confessed the same source.

While the bombing has been a horrible experience in every possible way, the unfortunate event managed to bring Arana and Mac closer together, the closest that they have ever been as a couple.

She has no idea about how she could have managed to get through all of this if he hadn’t been the closest to her all the time. She was able to get through the ordeal with his love and support.

Ariana Grande just unveiled the fact that she will be holding a benefit concert on Sunday, June 4 to help raise money for the Manchester victims.

More top talents will be joining her on stage including great names such as Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and also Coldplay.

All the money raised from the show will go to The British Red Cross Society’s “Manchester Emergency Fund.”

This event will be called “One Love Manchester,” and it will take place at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

Ariana is giving away tickets to all the concert attendees. The funding has reached more than two million dollars already and more is expected during the next days. Her gesture and the support she gets from so many artists is highly appreciated throughout the world.