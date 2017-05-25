FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Hollywood

Are Zac Efron And Alexandra Daddario More Than Just Friends?

Andy Cooper Posted On 05/25/2017
Zac Efron and Alexandra DaddarioSource: YouTube

Every time two hot actors are involved in a movie, rumors regarding a possible relationship between them suddenly start to surface. And the whole internet is now asking – is this the case with Zac Efron and his Baywatch costar Alexandra Daddario? Let’s see what we know so far…

The 29-years old actor broke up with fashion blogger Sami Miro over a year ago, meaning that he’s single, ladies, but a kiss on the cheek between him and the incredible Alexandra Daddario convinced their fans that there’s more than a simple friendship going on between them!

The costars are currently in the middle of a very intense international press tour, promoting their upcoming blockbuster, so they’re spending a whole lot of time together.

Both Efron and Daddario attended the recent MTV Movie & TV Awards and the 31-years old even posted a pic on Instagram.

She captioned it “Backstage shenanigans with @zacefron ” and it looked innocent enough, but no one believes that pretty people can spend so much time together and only be friends.

@mtv movie and tv awards backstage shenanigans with @zacefron #SummerandBrody #Baywatch

A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on

And Zac surely helped the cause. Before the show, Alexandra had posted a picture of their seating assignments next to each other and that Efron had responded with “I’m officially excited for the MTV Awards. Thanks seating gods!”.

To spice things up, the blue eyes sex-symbol responded the dating rumors with “As far as I know, she hasn’t said yes.” What a teaser Zac is!!

But don’t get your hopes high. At this weekend’s Billboard Music Awards, Daddario said that she and Efron are just friends. Without…benefits?

Until this confusing situation is solved, you can watch their new movie Baywatch, which came out today, Thursday, May 25.

Read more about zac efron alexandra daddario Baywatch

