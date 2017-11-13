Are Tiny Harris and T.I. Really Back Together? Tiny’s Bandmate, Kandi Burruss, Finally Reveals The Truth

Tiny tried her best to avoid all kinds of questions about T.I. while she was on WWHL but her Xscape bandmate, Kandi Burruss had other ideas. She finally revealed where this famous couple really stands.

Kandi Burruss finally revealed the real status of T.I. and Tiny’s relationship during Xscape’s visit to Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and it’ll make fans of the longtime couple pretty happy!

While Tiny kept trying to brush the question about her marriage under the rug by saying ‘Everything’s still just going,’ Kandi couldn’t help but spill the tea.

As Tiny gave her response, Kandi made quite a noticeable facial expression.

‘Why are you looking at me like that!?’ Tiny asked, to which Kandi replied, ‘Because y’all ain’t broken up! They ain’t broke up!’

Still, Tiny didn’t go into more details, although she did confirm that she and T.I. are ‘still working’ at it.

Tiny was the one who decided to file for divorce back in 2016. By the summer of 2017, the two definitely seemed to be working on getting back together.

In September, an eyewitness at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors confessed that Tiny and Tip were PDA-ing like crazy.

Still, Tiny has remained quite coy about the status of the marriage, and this was what kept people talking.

‘The spark between Tiny and Tip has been reignited and she’s got her mojo back,’ a source confessed.

‘Tip finds nothing sexier than a woman who’s self-confident and in demand, and Tiny is checking all the boxes right now. She’s back to being the woman he first fell in love with, and he’s more attracted to her than ever.’