FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
andy cohen kenya moore phaedra parks cardi b kim zolciak ellen page nicole kidman blac chyna star wars kanye west Kevin Hunter kourtney kardashian shannon beador shonda rhimes Marc Daly katherine heigl Jennifer Hudson briana dejesus vicki gunvalson jennifer aniston khloe kardashian Julianna Margulies Tamra Judge
Home » TV Shows

Are Tiny Harris and T.I. Really Back Together? Tiny’s Bandmate, Kandi Burruss, Finally Reveals The Truth

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/13/2017
0
0


Are Tiny Harris and T.I. Really Back Together? Tiny's Bandmate, Kandi Burruss, Finally Reveals The TruthSource: bet.com

Tiny tried her best to avoid all kinds of questions about T.I. while she was on WWHL but her Xscape bandmate, Kandi Burruss had other ideas. She finally revealed where this famous couple really stands.

 

Kandi Burruss finally revealed the real status of T.I. and Tiny’s relationship during Xscape’s visit to Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and it’ll make fans of the longtime couple pretty happy!

While Tiny kept trying to brush the question about her marriage under the rug by saying ‘Everything’s still just going,’ Kandi couldn’t help but spill the tea.

As Tiny gave her response, Kandi made quite a noticeable facial expression.

‘Why are you looking at me like that!?’ Tiny asked, to which Kandi replied, ‘Because y’all ain’t broken up! They ain’t broke up!’

Still, Tiny didn’t go into more details, although she did confirm that she and T.I. are ‘still working’ at it.

Tiny was the one who decided to file for divorce back in 2016. By the summer of 2017, the two definitely seemed to be working on getting back together.

 

In September, an eyewitness at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors confessed that Tiny and Tip were PDA-ing like crazy.

Still, Tiny has remained quite coy about the status of the marriage, and this was what kept people talking.

The spark between Tiny and Tip has been reignited and she’s got her mojo back,’ a source confessed.

Advertisement

‘Tip finds nothing sexier than a woman who’s self-confident and in demand, and Tiny is checking all the boxes right now. She’s back to being the woman he first fell in love with, and he’s more attracted to her than ever.’

Post Views: 0

Read more about andy cohen kandi burruss t.i. tiny Watch What Happens Live

Advertisement

You may also like
Kandi Burruss Angers Xscape Fans By Turning Down Album With Bandmates
11/13/2017
Bernice Burgos Is No Match For Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris’ Mojo As Spark With T.I. Is Reignited
11/12/2017
Tiny Harris Goes Makeup-Free In New Photo — T.I.’s Wife Feels Confident
11/11/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *