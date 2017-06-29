Are The Jetsons Coming Back To The Air As A Live-Action Sitcom?

The Jetsons are making a comeback! A live-action TV series based on the 1960’s cartoon is currently in development at the Warner Brothers’ studio.

The original Hannah Barbara cartoon was filled with futuristic technology like flying cars and robot servants.

The amazing part of the original show was its prophetic ability to showcase many of the things we take for granted today, like flat screens, video chat, and smart watches.

Although the show only ran for three seasons, it remained a cult classic, and the studio has been trying to make it a thing again for several years.

Warner Brothers announced work has begun on creating a live-action TV series rather than a film like was originally planned.

The news was reported by TVLine, and we also know that Gary Ganetti from Family Guy fame will be spearheading the project.

The reboot will be a situational comedy that is set 100 years in the future. However, it doesn’t have a network to call home yet.

It’s great news for fans of the Jetsons, especially as the series’ original plot line and structure serve a sitcom situation perfectly.

Not only is a TV reboot an excellent way to bring it back to the air, but it also will have a smaller budget which means there will be considerably less risk for the studio.

This isn’t the only old-school reboot. The Archie comics were recently brought back to life in the television show, Riverdale on Netflix to wide critical acclaim.

The show currently has an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Nevertheless, the project is in its beginning stages, and not much is known about the franchise so far.

Nobody has been named as the director, writer, or actor/actress so we can’t say how good it will be yet. With all that being said, The Jetsons is a classic television show, and with the right amount of work, a magnificent production is certainly possible!