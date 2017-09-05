Are Selena Gomez And The Weeknd More Comfortable In Their Relationship? Check Out Their PDA Photos

It appears Selena Gomez is feeling more comfortable with her boyfriend The Weeknd (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye). Gomez shared a picture of herself with the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer and shared it on her official Instagram page. The photo caught fans off guard as both she and The Weeknd have kept their relationship on the down low. It appears that Selena and The Weeknd are getting more serious and might be ready to speak publicly about their relationship.

The photo depicts a smiling Selena who is dressed casually and wearing oversized, gold hoop earrings. The Weeknd is also reclining in a laid-back pose and has a casual attitude. Selena is beaming with happiness and appears radiant. Selena and The Weeknd were recently spotted in New York and appeared the perfect couple while displaying plenty of PDA.

The couple has been spotted shopping in SoHo, enjoying meals at various restaurants including NOBU, and the couple was previously spotted at Disneyland. They aren’t dodging the paparazzi and are holding hands for all to see.

Many fans have mixed emotions about Selena and The Weeknd. For some, they will always love and miss Jelena and they hope her relationship with Justin Bieber may one day be rekindled. The two were in an on again, off again relationship for five years, ranging from 2010 until 2015. At this point, it appears their relationship is over; but that hasn’t stopped fans from wanting to see Jelena together.

While many fans were initially taken aback by Selena’s relationship with The Weeknd, it seems the couple is growing on more people. It also appears that she and The Weeknd are getting serious and this relationship might endure.

The restaurant photo of Selena and The Weeknd has more than 4.9 million likes. The comments are favorable indicating that this relationship is garnering fan approval. Some of the comments suggest that they are setting couple goals, are a cute couple, and are the best and sweetest couple.

What do you think about Selena and The Weeknd? Do you think they are a cute couple? Do you like her dating The Weeknd more than Justin Bieber?