Are Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Coming Out With New Music?

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are still loving each other hardcore! The couple has been dating for eight months, and it continues to get more and more serious every day. According to insiders, the summer was very good to them.

Not only has the pair been rocking out while on tour with each other, but they’ve had zero breaks or arguments during their relationship that will almost hit its year mark.

As CI readers know, the pair has been spotted grocery shopping, going to comedy clubs, and the couple even shared a picture of The Weeknd playing video games while Selena tries to get his attention.

The Weeknd famously feuded with Justin Bieber for awhile because Selena is his old girlfriend.

Selena dated Justin Bieber for the longest time.

However, they broke up, obviously.

But to be honest, we’re glad they did because it spawned the track, “Love Yourself” from Justin’s album, “Purpose,” which is a fantastic song about someone who is overly focused on themselves.

With all that being said, is it possible we’ll see a collaboration in the future?

Will Selena and Abel make a track together?

Word on the street is that the couple is working on new songs together and Abel is feeling super inspired by his Latina girlfriend.

Even if their new music isn’t a hit, Selena is still doing well, considering the release of the new series 13 Reasons Why on Netflix which is about the suicide of a young girl.

The series deals with the issue of social media bullying. An interesting fact about the dilemma is that although it deals with female victims, overwhelmingly men and boys are the victims of suicide and drug abuse because of bullying.