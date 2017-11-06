Are Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift Collaborating On Tay’s Album ‘Reputation’? Check Out The Possible New Proof

Taylor Swift might have recruited her BFF Selena Gomez for a track on Reputation. The evidence really seems to good to ignore.

Taylor Swift Selena Gomez are one of the most significant Best Friendships in Hollywood, and on November 5, there was this one little tweet that simultaneously sent both Selena and Taylor’s fans into a frenzy.

Everything started when Scott Borchetta who is the CEO of Taylor’s record label Big Machine (and who also discovered her) tweeted about Taylor’s Reputation commercial for Target.

‘This is so good,’ Scott tweeted, along with a YouTube link to the commercial. He also tagged Taylor and Big Machine’s official handles along with Selena Gomez’s!

Fans instantly flipped out over the inclusion of Selena’s name.

‘Is there a Selena collab?’ @Patronumgirl asked. ‘Why did you tag Selena?’ another fan asked.

Scott hasn’t responded to fans’ inquiries, and he hasn’t taken down the tweet, but it’s all very suspicious.

It was previously announced that Taylor and Selena have been throwing around collaboration ideas for a while now.

‘Selena and Taylor talk about music all the time. It wouldn’t surprise me if they collaborate on something soon,’ an insider said.

No matter when a song does arrive, one thing’s for sure: ‘They want it to be out of this world.’ Well, we’ll just have to wait a bit longer because the mystery will be solved when Reputation drops on November 10!