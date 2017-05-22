Are Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost From SNL Dating?

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are hanging out and “hooking up” according to an insider close to the couple. The Ultraviolet actress appeared on Saturday Night Live’s open over the weekend and reprised her role as Ivanka Trump.

After Dwayne Johnson had finished hosting the finale of the season, Scarlett and Colin were spotted packing on the public love and touching at the after-party at Rockefeller Center’s ice rink.

The source said Scarlett – who has been praised for her portrayal as Ivanka on the show – and Colin were flirting and talking in full view of everyone at the party including the cast and crew of Saturday Night Live which is currently in its 42nd season.

Another guest said the couple was seen kissing each other at least twice at the bar.

The couple had been getting together before the party and Saturday wasn’t the first time they had been “hooking up,” the source went on.

The insider revealed their relationship has been going on for awhile.

Johansson, who is the middle of divorcing Romain Dauriac, hosted SNL for the fifth time in March while promoting her new film Ghost In The Shell.

Although she has been hanging out wth Jost, the relationship isn’t anything serious.

Jost co-anchors with Michael Che during the Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live and once was in a relationship with Rashida Jones.

Another source said the couple like each other and they have hung out together but it’s not exclusive yet, but it might be in the future.

According to the insider, Johansson and Jost started hanging out together after she got her first hosting gig on the show. At this point in their romance, the relationship is just “fun and casual.”