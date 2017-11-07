Are Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Married? Conflicted Reports Confuse Fans

Can someone please indicate who is accurate in the Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth wedding story?

In the past 24 hours, conflicting reports have surfaced on the status of the young Hollywood couple.

It was first claimed that The Voice coach and her hunky actor fiancé got married over six months ago.

A source spoke to an Australia magazine and said the pair had an intimate ceremony in their Malibu mansion in front of less than 20 close friends and family members.

The person, who allegedly attended the ceremony in April, told NW magazine: “It was a very intimate ceremony at their house in Malibu. I am told only a handful of people were there and they are still the only ones who know.”

The chatty pal went on to say that they have no plans to make the wedding news “public knowledge anytime soon.”

However, another insider spoke to HollywoodLife and stated that no wedding took place.

The insider went on to say that the lovebirds are enjoying their engagement and are not eager to become husband and wife.

The second source shared: “Miley and Liam are not married, and they do not plan to be for a while yet. Neither of them is in a hurry as they are both young, and they are delighted as they are.”

According to the family friend, Cyrus and Hemsworth believe that marriage is sacred and are therefore taking it slow.

The source shared: “Both Miley and Liam take marriage very seriously, and when they do tie the knot, they want to make sure it is forever. They are crazy in love, but they still have a lot of things they want to achieve before settling down together forever.”

The individual added: “Everything between them is great as it is right now, and they do not need a piece of paper to make things official. They have decided that the right time to take the next step is when they are ready for children, and that is some time away still.”

The lovers were initially engaged in 2012 but split one year later after rumors claimed that Cyrus was having a meltdown.

In 2015, the duo rekindled the flames of love, and Cyrus’ ring came back on.