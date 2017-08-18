FREE NEWSLETTER
Are ‘LHHH’ Cast Members Teairra Mari And Cisco Rosado Over Already? Rosado Caught Having Dinner With Mystery Woman!

Ricki Mathers Posted On 08/18/2017
Cisco RosadoSource: VH1

“Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” has definitely started the season off with a bang. One of those is the unpredictable relationship pairing of “Love and Hip Hop New York” cast member Cisco Rosado and Teairra Mari. Although the episodes were taped months ago, we thought that the couple would at least last until the season is over; however, it seems like Cisco has already moved on.

On the last episode of “LHHH,” Rosado is just finding out about how serious his new leading lady’s drinking problem is and has been recruited by Teairra’s best friends, Moniece Slaughter and Nia Riley, to help with an intervention.

Coming up, Teairra will initially resist the idea of going to an inpatient center for treatment, but as we’ve seen from the previews, she will decide to seek the correct help for her alcoholism.

Recently, it was reported that Cisco is currently dating not one, but two new women. He’s been spotted out on a dinner date with both of the ladies.

I found her😌

A post shared by Fameolous (@fameolous__) on

The news isn’t that surprising because Rosado admitted on the show that he had no idea that Teairra was struggling so much which heavy alcohol use.

When Teiarra left to New York to make music, she fell in love with Cisco who claims that she seemed like a completely different person.

For now, it appears that Cisco is determined to help Teairra Mari overcome her issues and shift the focus back on her music because he has been through the same thing in the past. Maybe viewers will see the relationship unfolding in episodes to come.

Sources say that the whole thing may be a story line that will carry on to the new season of “Love and Hip Hop New York” that is currently taping.

If the drama is real, Cisco must still be a part of the “Creep Squad” that he’s claimed to leave behind. Do you think that Cisco and Teairra are the real deal?

Cisco Rosado love and hip hop Teairra Mari

