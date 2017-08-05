Are ‘LHHATL’ Tommie And Scrapp Deleon Back Together?

“Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” season five revolved heavily around the love triangle between Scrapp Deleon, his baby mother Tia Becca, and girlfriend Tommie. Deleon ended up a single man in the end when he headed off to serve his prison sentence, but when he gets released he definitely will have a leading lady in his life.

Scrapp Deleon and Tommie had a very special relationship. It was interrupted by Karlie Redd who used Deleon as a pawn to get back at Tommie for dissing her.

When Scrapp got sent off to prison, Tommie stated that although they will remain friends, her focus is on other things.

Recently, the rapper’s mother announced that she was holding a contest to find her son a soul mate that’s neither Karlie Redd nor Tommie.

The competition, that’s about to take place with Scrapp’s permission, will provide the girls who entered and qualified with makeovers, fancy dinners, parties, jet skiing activities and more.

Karen King announced that everything was coming together and she was meeting with a lawyer for the final touches.

Sources who emailed the provided address for the contest claim that there is a $100 non-refundable up front fee, but that’s a pretty cheap price for true love!

It seems that Tommie and Deleon must have reconciled because she wrote on her Snapchat story: “That’s my n**** ion kno why she playing wit y’all contest this contest that don’t let that contest get chu wacked sis.”

😂😩 Lordy….. Tommie must be drinking again 😩 She knows damn well she ain't thinking about no damn Scrap😂😩 #KarenKing may still want to be careful tho 💀😩 #TeaTENDERS A post shared by TeaTENDERS LLC (@teatenders__) on Aug 4, 2017 at 11:03pm PDT

Karen King’s event and Tommie’s response is fueling the fire that claims Scrapp Deleon may be a free man sooner than expected.

The last romantic ties that Tommie was rumored to have were with “Black Ink Crew” star Ceasar. It appears that it was only to make Karlie jealous because Ceasar is now dating “Bad Girls Club” alum Persuasian.

Do you think that Scrapp is leaving prison early? Do you think he and Tommie are back together?