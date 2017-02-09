Are Lady Gaga And Taylor Kinney Secretly Dating?

Taylor Kinney is not only one of Lady Gaga’s biggest fans. The reason he cheered on her during her Super Bowl 51 Pepsi Halftime Show, according to reports, is because the former couple is actually back together.

“Gaga and Taylor are still seeing each other low-key right now and Taylor did, in fact, go with her to Texas,” claimed a source close to the diva star and her alleged secret boyfriend.

Furthermore, the source continued, saying that the two have actually spent a lot of time together and lately they’ve been closer than ever. In fact, Gaga and Kinney had fun in each other’s company, living in the same mansion for no less than a week!

“They have not really stopped seeing each other, physically, and she has not gotten romantically involved with anyone because she is still very much in love with Taylor,” explained the insider.

As fans already know, the former couple ended their serious five years long relationship (they were engaged at the time) in August of last year. The reason why Gaga decided to put an end to their long-term relationship was because of the rumors that Kinney had cheated on her.

However, even though their romance seemed to end in a nasty way, Lady Gaga stated at the time that they were only “taking a break,” meaning that there was always going to be a possibility they would solve their differences and get back together.

Now, according to reports, it looks like the break is definitely over!

“She just needed to go off and find herself. Now that her career is back on track, it is just a matter of time before they go public with their relationship again,” said the insider.