Are Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Engaged? The Makeup Mogul Shows Off Huge Diamond Ring – Check It Out!

Kylie Jenner took to social media to show off a new piece of diamond jewelry that was placed on her ring finger! Has her alleged baby daddy Travis Scott popped the question with the massive rock?

The 20-year-old sparked speculations that she and boyfriend Travis are getting hitched soon with her Snapchat post.

The makeup mogul posted a snap that showed her wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger while behind her pink wheel, and now people are curious to know if Kylie and Travis are ready for forever.

Source: snapchat.com

But even though there is no official announcement yet, it’s pretty obvious the younger Jenner sister loves the attention she gets when all we have are questions.

From her ambiguous pregnancy and gender clues posts to engagement ones, the young beauty always keeps fans guessing.

As you probably are aware by now, Kylie has also been sparking rumors that her first child is a baby girl.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a lot of pink-themed posts – from pink jewelry to a pink cake to painting her nails – you guessed it – pink!

But then she took an entirely different road when she posted a pic of her shopping for snacks, and among those there was a pretty visible box of tampons that she had bought, making us wonder if she is even pregnant at all!

Kylie has grown up in the public eye so there is no surprise she likes to have fun with rumors, especially because, otherwise, she’d be too overwhelmed with the amount of drama in her life.

Until she decides to confirm or deny something, we will never know for sure!

Do you think Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are engaged?