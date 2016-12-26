Are Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell Dating?

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are the latest Hollywood couple, according to People.

The Twilight actress has reportedly split with girlfriend St. Vincent and moved on to super sexy model Stella Maxwell.

Last week Stella was spotted visiting Stewart on the set of her latest film being shot in Savannah, GA. Insiders say the two were absolutely smitten with each other during their brief visit.

TMZ says the two were also spotted having lunch at a nearby eatery.

“When Kristen [Stewart] filmed in Savannah, she spent several days together with Stella, who came to visit her,” an Insifer told People. “She was with Kristen on the set most days and seemed to have fun.”

The pair first met at the Met Gala last May, People adds. Following the event they were spotted at several clubs around town looking “very chummy.”

We hope the rumors are true and the pair are in fact an item.

This isn’t Stella’s first celebrity fling either. A few years back she was romantically linked to Miley Cyrus.

The 26-year-old actress has been in a relationship with singer St. Vincent, whose real name is Annie Clark. They were dating since October, reports The Daily Mail.

Still another rumour suggests Stewart and Robert Pattinson are getting back together both romantically and for another Twilight movie. There’s been rumblings about a new Twilight film for over a year but no official announcement has been made.

Earlier this month Stewart was photographed with cuts and bruises on her knee. The reasons for the injuries was not revealed to fans.

Where do you think Kristen Stewart’s bruises and scrapes came from? Let us known in the comment section below.