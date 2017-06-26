Are Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Trying To Have A Baby?

Looks like things are getting pretty serious between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson! The two are very much in love and a child may be part of their future together! Now, this would be big news!

The 32-years old KUWTK star wanted to have a baby for a while now, but she always thought she didn’t have the right man by her side. Lucky for her, Tristan Thompson seems to be the love of her life and the chosen one to be the perfect dad!

The 26-years old basketball player and Khloe seem eager to start a family soon together, looking super pumped about the possibility of having a baby.

And Tristan has no doubt that the TV star will be the ultimate mom, lovely and caring.

For the people surrounding them, it’s clear that everything is going very well for Khloe and Tristan right now. The model has been there for Tristan, supporting and helping him get his head together following his team’s NBA championship loss.

Also, it seems that she always manages to brighten him up and make him feel better, as well as take his mind of ‘work.’

Until the next season starts, Tristan has all the time he needs to ‘fulfill’ Khloe’s longtime dream.

Rumors say that they’re totally off contraception and they’re certainly trying for a baby, so keep your fingers crossed!

And not only does Tristan think Khloe will make a great mother, he also thinks she may become his wife in the near future.

It is known that Khloe wants to get married and start a family one day, now with Tristan. So, maybe 2018 will be the year of Kardashian wedding. Who knows?? Oh, just imagine all the media coverage…