Are Kelly Ripa And Ryan Seacrest Headed For A Michael Strahan Situation?

Another day, another rumor involving Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan’s replacement has surfaced.

Ripa feels that Ryan Seacrest might unexpectedly bail out from “Live” as her former co-host Strahan did in the spring of 2016.

According to a new report that appeared online, Ripa was shocked by the news that Seacrest was asked to reprise his old gig as the host of the “American Idol” reboot set to air on ABC in the fall.

In late July, Seacrest made the revelation on “Live With Kelly and Ryan.”

Ripa said: “I have got some big news to announce. Is it ok if I announce this big news? I have been waiting and waiting. I am happy to confirm, again confirm with absolute confirmation, that Ryan Seacrest is returning of the host of ‘ Idol.’”

Seacrest added: “First of all, I do not know if you have ever been in a 15-year relationship, and for a reason, you do not know you break up. All of a sudden the show is going we thought well and then all of a sudden we broke up, and I thought gosh, it would be great to get back together at some point.”

Talking to Life & Style, a person with knowledge of the story claimed that Ripa never expected that just three months after her co-host took the coveted spot on “Live,” he would be branching out.

The person close to the former “All Children” actress said Seacrest is already splitting his time between New York and California to continue hosting his radio show while being the co-chair of “Live.”

And now he is adding another job to the list.

It is claimed that the “American Idol” news created a bit of tension between the two co-hosts.

Another reason for the mini-drama is the fact that when Ripa accepted Seacrest as her colleague in May, she was not told that he would be heading to “Idol.”

The spy shared: “She did not know about the “American Idol” revival. When she found out she was genuinely rattled.”

While Ripa appreciates her co-host, the “Idol” announcement has created a rift.

Ripa is already mentally prepared for another Strahan situation.

The tipster claimed: “She feels stabbed in the back and believes she is going to lose Ryan just like she lost Michael.”

The source added: “Kelly is genuinely pissed that, after all the time ABC spent negotiating with Ryan for Live, they would then buy the show that made him a household name and take him away. [She] thought Live would be Ryan’s focus.”

Strahan is staying away from the scandal and took the high road by complimenting Seacrest on the new job.