Are Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Slowly Going Public As A Couple?

Rumors have swirled around this possible union for quite some time. In fact, for roughly four years, there have been rumblings that these two have been seriously dating, despite not being seen publicly together.

Recently, the Academy Award winning actor and the Dawson’s Creek alum were seen in the very same upscale retail center in Calabasas, California around the same exact time.

Though they did leave separately, an onlooker stated Foxx seemed to be heading in the direction of Holmes home when he drove off.

Neither have ever confirmed nor denied their romantic involvement, yet sources have claimed they are still very much together and in love.

One of the only times they had been seen together occurred earlier this year when an eyewitness noticed them dining in a quaint New York City restaurant.

It seems that these two go to great lengths to persevere their privacy. Due to the lengths they go to and how long they’ve been rumored being together, some raise a bit of an eyebrow and question why such a surreptitious effort is being made.

There were even recent rumors that the two may have gotten engaged.

Holmes has an 11-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, from her former marriage to famous Scientologist Tom Cruise. Some speculate that perhaps there was some type of a legal agreement between the two that stated she wouldn’t date in the public eye for a period of time proceeding their divorce.

It gets a bit trickier as well when reports state that Jamie and Tom were actually friends for quite some time.

This is all speculation and it may be complete rubbish. Perhaps these two simply don’t want the common celebrity relationship outcomes to befall them so they keep people out of their business.

But some have to wonder why going to such lengths to not be seen together is even necessary. Especially if it’s the type of relationship that has already lasted a significant amount of time and the prospect of marriage has come up. As is the case with all celebrity couples, only time will tell.