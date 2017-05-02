Are Hailee Steinfeld And Justin Bieber Dating Or Just Another Rumor?

Hold on to your hats! Are Steinfield and the Biebs dating? Sources say they are, but we’re not so sure! TMZ reported today, Tuesday, May 2nd, that Steinfeld and Bieber – of all the places for two celebrities to meet – were introduced to each other in Church by their pastor Carl Lentz.

The publication reported they have been seeing each other for a little more than a month.

Even though the couple was photographed face timing each other last month, and they hung out last night at Met Gala, according to inside source, their relationship is not romantic.

An insider close to Steinfeld revealed the actress is still in a relationship with her boyfriend, Cameron Smoller.

Hailee, who was nominated for an Oscar in 2010 for her role as Martie Ross in the film True Grit, has been in a relationship with Smoller since the end of last year.

They made their relationship public in December, sharing an Instagram photo of herself cozying up to the 20-year-old man in front of a sunset.

A month later, they went out in public together at the W Magazine event at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles just before the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

Smoller shared a photo with Steinfeld on his Instagram account two days ago.

🌹🌹🌹 A post shared by Known As Camelton (@cameronsmoller) on Apr 30, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

Bieber famously was in a relationship with Selena Gomez from 2011 until 2014. He has since been all over the map, hanging out with people like Sofia Richie, Kourtney Kardashian, and Hailey Baldwin, among other women.

In February, the “Love Yourself” singer revealed to his fans he was single for Valentine’s Day.

For those of you who are unsure of who Hailee Steinfeld is, the 20-year-old has been a successful actress as well as a singer in the past six years.

She appeared in not just True Grit, but also the Enders Game, Romeo, and Juliet, Begin Again, 3 Days To Kill, and the Edge Of Seventeen.

One of her most recent roles that drew the spotlight to her singing ability was her role in 2015’s Pitch Perfect 2.