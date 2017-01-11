Are George Clooney and His Wife Amal Expecting a Baby?

George and wife Amal have recently been spotted at an event together and Mrs. Clooney was hiding what looked like a baby bump by wearing a really baggy dress.

Are they expecting? Although Amal’s dress was a cute flower print mini dress, is was loose enough to hide any sign of her being pregnant. The two were seen at a screening for the Netflix documentary White Helmets hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice in London on January 9, 2017.

The Clooney Mrs. has worn the Dolce&Gabana dress before, but this time it definitely fit different because she had a bigger belly in the front.

Recently, Clooney has stated that a baby was not a priority.

“I don’t really [think about it],” he told Charlie Rose when asked if he considered having children. “I mean, I’ve thought about it, I suppose, but it hasn’t been high on my list.”

That however can very well change when a baby comes. Maybe Clooney can also change his ways that have been affecting his marriage for a while.

We know that Amal has been putting her foot down, forcing her husband to cut on his partying and drinking and maybe a baby is what he needs for him to learn to be more responsible and act more maturely.

According to an insider, the lawyer “is sick of her husband’s boozy bros.”

The source went on by saying that Amal “just wishes George would get some cleaner-living friends instead of a bunch of booze hounds.”

George Clooney seems to realize how much she cares for him and how much she is trying to turn him into a better person as well. The actor bragged about his wife at the event, saying that “She’s an amazing human being. And she’s caring. And she also happens to be one of the smartest people I’ve ever met. And she’s got a great sense of humor.”