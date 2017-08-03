FREE NEWSLETTER
Are Drake And Nicki Minaj Dating?

Todd Malm Posted On 08/03/2017
Drake And Nicki MinajSource: InTouchWeekly.com

If the reports have any truth at all, the Barbs may be getting her wish as Nicki Minaj is rumored to be together with her longtime friend and label partner, Drake, the rapper who just released his new playlist, More Life.

In a report by Hollywood Life, the couple was spotted leaving a nightclub in Miami together in the middle of the night, with rumors added to the air that they’re romantically involved.

However, it sounds too good to be true for me, considering Drake is rumored to be with all kinds of women.

According to a previous article on Celebrity Insider, he bought some kind of contraption that allows him to sleep with many women at the same time.

He’s industrious in the manner at which he gets down!

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

We have to give him credit for his ambition, whether it’s for explicit or business affairs.

According to the publication, Nicki came out to support Drake at one of his late night shows at the Story nightclub in Miami Beach on the 30th of July.

The site alleges that around 4:30 am the next day, they were seen leaving together and hanging out in an alley behind the venue.

They went in that area to avoid being snapped by the paparazzi and photographers.

However, they ended up being disappointed, as the photographers managed to see them and they even caught a picture of the celebrity duo hugging. And while it may be just a platonic relationship, it’s a possibility that they’re dating, and the thought of them being together is certainly exciting!

