Home » Entertainment

Are Catelynn Lowell And Tyler Baltierra Getting A Divorce?

Nick Markus Posted On 04/14/2017
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are the only Teen Mom OG couple who have stayed together through the years, ever since 16 and Pregnant days. However, it looks like their relationship might be over soon as well.

“We’ve been together for 11 years and it’s f*****g stressful,” Lowell said on the latest episode.

“We get on each other’s f*****g nerves and I want to leave and I cry because he hurts my feelings.”

The two have been having issues ever since last season when Baltierra called out Lowell on her weight gain just a few days after she returned from rehab for depression and anxiety.

But Lowell is not the only one affected by their marital issues – Baltierra is too. That, along with his other problems have taken a toll on his mental health and he is now struggling with depression as well.

“I’m always thinking negative all the time,” Baltierra told his wife. “It’s a lot like how I felt when I was a kid. I can just feel it… I know it. All the s**t with my dad again. It’s pushing me right over the edge.”

Baltierra asked Lowell if she ever noticed how sad he is all the time and she answered that she thought it was no big deal. Sometimes he seemed genuinely happy and goofy and she had no idea it was so bad.

Lowell even stated that she blames herself for his mental state and the husband pretty much confirmed that it was, indeed her fault by saying that it was a long year of “not focusing on me.”

At some point, they were even involved in a cheating scandal but they brushed it off by joking about it.

Do you think the long-term couple will be able to solve their differences and stay together or is a divorce awaiting them?

3 Comments

Jennifer Hill
04/16/2017 at 4:02 am
I think they both a should either have jobs or open a business do something I do nothing and everything is always together u need seperate lives and the lives together If u both did things that that interest u and kept i busy u wouldnt have time to new depressed..ive always thought Tyler was self centered its all about him caitlyn is a good girl and i don’t think he could get any better ahead is a people pleaser and she loves to make people happy she never puts him down he puts her down constantly i know u love him caitlynn but u can do so much better someone who will support u in all that u do even if u do want a horse ur beautiful inside and out don’t ever forget that..and honestly I think u would have ur other daughter if it wasn’t for him he didn’t support u these either and he is to blame for a lot of ur depression and anxiety..stay strong hun loves ya..do u and that beautiful baby..let him go put someone else down


tara croft
04/15/2017 at 5:42 pm
These 2 will make it they have been together for years, been threw alot have a beautiful baby girl, they r my favorite,,


Judi
04/14/2017 at 6:34 am
These two don’t work, sit around smoking pot all day crying about how depressed they both are. just what the heck do they have to be depressed about? They don’t even have the stress that a simple job would cause! So their parents were addicts. Guess whose else were? About half the world. I can’t stand these two. GROW UP!!!


